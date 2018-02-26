Investigation into Tift Co. train crash still ongoing

Derrick Pettiford, 41, died Friday after his Chevy Truck was hit by a Norfolk Southern train just off Highway 41 South in Eldorado. (Source: WALB)

WALB is still working to get the accident report on the train crash that killed a man in Tift County last week.

Derrick Pettiford, 41, died Friday after his Chevrolet truck was hit by a Norfolk Southern train just off Highway 41 South in Eldorado.

Investigators on scene said he crossed over the tracks from a driveway on private property.

The Georgia State Patrol has been investigating, but as of Monday has not released the official crash report.

A Norfolk Southern Railway spokesperson could not give details about the crash for legal reasons but said the company is also conducting an investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.