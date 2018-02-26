LCHS receives state championship rings on Trojan Day

Everyone who's been part of the football program, coaching staff, cheerleaders, and football players received rings and pendants during the award banquet. (Source: WALB)

Lee County football players and cheerleaders received their first-ever state championship rings.

Staff at Lee County High School (LCHS) teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce for Trojan Nation.

Everyone who's been a part of the football program, coaching staff, cheerleaders and football players received rings and pendants during the award banquet.

During the school day, staff and students got into the spirit by sporting their red and black school colors.

In her 30 years of working in Lee County School system, LCHS Cheer Director Donna Jones said her cheerleaders and the football players were eager to see the rings.

"There's been a lot of chatter about wearing their rings, and what they're going to look like. Because I'm not sure if everyone has seen what they're going to look like. It's just a very exciting time," Jones explained.

Lee County school leaders invited the public to come out to the award banquet and the Trojan Nation Celebration.

The banquet started at 6:30 p.m. and the celebration began at 7:30 p.m.on the football field.

