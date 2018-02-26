Lee Co. Primary School celebrates Read Across America Week

The school will continue to celebrate all week long (Source: WALB)

Lee County Primary School celebrated the first day of Read Across America Week on Monday (Source: WALB)

Monday kicked off Read Across America Week in schools across the country.

It lasts through the week and ends Friday, which is Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Students at Lee County Primary School are celebrating with Dr. Seuss themed days all week long to promote literacy at young ages.

Students and staff kicked off the week with Trojan Day for "Oh, the Places you will Go!"

The kids worked on puzzles, played a Doctor Seuss themed board game and even voted on their favorite Doctor Seuss book.

On Tuesday, students and staff will wear silly socks for "Fox in Socks".

