Debris cleared from MCLB hazardous waste site hit by tornado

A Dougherty County hazardous waste site, that was in the path of the January 2017 tornado, is now closer to the condition it was in before the storm.

A spokesperson for the Marine Corps Logistics Base wrote in an email that the area surrounding the Superfund site has been fully cleaned up.

An inspection report from several months after the storm showed the MCLB waste area was safe but full of downed trees.

MCLB officials said the base's Superfund site itself was not affected by the storm.

They added that 140,000 new pine and hardwood trees have been planted to replace those destroyed due to the tornado.

