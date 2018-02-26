Arson ruled cause of weekend Adel house fire

Investigators said available materials were used to start the blaze. (Source: Office of Commissioner of Insurance)

A house fire in Adel Sunday morning has been ruled arson.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office, the fire happened at a residence in the 200 block of East 10th Street around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said the fire started in the living room of the home.

Investigators said available materials were used to start the blaze.

The homeowners discovered the fire when they returned from an out-of-town trip and reported it to officials.

Hudgens is asking anyone with any information on this fire to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Callers can report information 24 hours a day and can remain anonymous.

Adel police and the Adel Fire Department are assisting with the investigation.

