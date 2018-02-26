Arson ruled cause of weekend Adel house fire

Rural South Georgia communities are deploying new tools to prevent opioid abuse, provided from all levels of government.More >>
Rural South Georgia communities are deploying new tools to prevent opioid abuse, provided from all levels of government.More >>
A mother and her seven puppies are safe after they were abandoned at the Lee County Animal Shelter last week.More >>
A mother and her seven puppies are safe after they were abandoned at the Lee County Animal Shelter last week.More >>
A house fire in Adel Sunday morning has been ruled arson.More >>
A house fire in Adel Sunday morning has been ruled arson.More >>
Prison officials say they are investigating the sixth apparent inmate suicide this year in Georgia prisons.More >>
Prison officials say they are investigating the sixth apparent inmate suicide this year in Georgia prisons.More >>
A man is behind bars after calling 911 during a drug deal.More >>
A man is behind bars after calling 911 during a drug deal.More >>