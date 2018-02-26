Marilyn Parker

Marilyn is a Multimedia Journalist at WALB.

She joined the WALB team in February 2018.

She is from St. Petersburg, FL, where she was a part of the Center for Journalism and Multimedia at Lakewood High School.

Marilyn has a bachelor’s of science in Journalism and Mass Communication from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in December 2017.

While at A&T, she was the reporter, producer, and anchor for the journalism department’s news show “Aggie News & Views.”

She interned at WTVT FOX-13 in Tampa, FL , and WXII-12 News in Winston-Salem, NC.

Marilyn says that journalism is apart of what connects communities, and she loves helping make those connections. She has a passion for telling stories of those who may feel like they are not heard.

She enjoys watching movies, going to the beach, trying new restaurants, traveling and shopping.

Feel free to contact Marilyn with any story ideas you may have.

