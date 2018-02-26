Mother, 7 puppies abandoned at Lee County Animal Shelter

Along with the puppies, their mother was also dropped off (Source: WALB)

Lee County Animal Control officers said these puppies were abandoned at the shelter (Source: WALB)

A mother and her seven puppies are safe after they were abandoned at the Lee County Animal Shelter last week.

The mother was found when the shelter opened Thursday, but Lee County Animal Control Officer Jackie Grigg said the puppies weren't discovered until later on.

"We didn't find the puppies until between 8 and 8:30. And they came running into the parking lot," said Grigg.

Grigg said the shelter does have surveillance cameras, but they didn't catch the person who dropped them off. She said she doesn't understand why anyone would leave them at the shelter when it's closed.

"It's very upsetting when you can tote them into the shelter, no questions asked," said Grigg.

ADOPTION INFORMATION:

The mother will be available for adoption starting Thursday, March 1.

The mother is around 3 years old and the puppies are about 10 weeks old.

The puppies are ready now to go to foster homes. They will be available for adoption once they turn 12 weeks old.

There are six boys and one girl.

For more information, contact the Lee County Animal Shelter at (229) 759-6037

