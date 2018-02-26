Georgia prison officials investigate apparent inmate suicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - Prison officials say they are investigating the sixth apparent inmate suicide this year in Georgia prisons.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release that inmate Demetris Jarrod Mildton was found unresponsive in his cell at Valdosta State Prison just before noon Friday.

The agency says prison medical staff tried unsuccessfully to revive Mildton. A doctor at the prison pronounced him dead at 12:19 p.m.

Corrections officials are investigating, which is standard procedure when an inmate dies in custody.

Mildton was serving a 10-year sentence for aggravated battery with a maximum release date of April 1.

The Department of Corrections has previously reported three apparent inmate suicides in January and two others in February.

