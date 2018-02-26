Accidental 911 call lands Valdosta man in jail

A man is behind bars after calling 911 during a drug deal.

Just before noon on Friday, February 16 Lowndes County 911 got a call from a cell phone.

No one requested help, but the emergency dispatchers could hear people on the other end of the line, and they were talking about a possible narcotics transaction.

They used the phone’s GPS location to determine that the caller was in a shopping center on Bemiss Road.

Patrol officers and narcotics detectives went to that location and found that Colby Barlow, 21, had the phone. They told Barlow that his discussion was heard over the phone, and then searched his vehicle.

They found 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine and a firearm, as well as 4.5 grams of Methamphetamine on his person.

A total of 6.8 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $680 was recovered in the case.

Barlow was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

"Emergency dispatchers are often forgotten about in the world of Emergency Services; they handle hundreds of 911 calls on a daily basis, give emergency medical instructions to frightened callers, and provide emergency responders with a lifeline. In this case, when trained operators overheard a suspected illegal act, they used their training and experience to direct Valdosta Police Officers to a subject that was in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

