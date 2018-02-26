Woman rescued from vehicle in a water-filled ditch

McAfee was rescued from the vehicle (Source: WALB)

Two people were involved in a crash Monday morning that left a vehicle in a ditch swollen with rainwater.

Albany police said that Lenora McAfee, 48, was rescued from an SUV in south Albany off Oakridge Drive after it rolled into a ditch.

APD said that she was a passenger in a vehicle on Habersham Road when it was hit by a truck, driven by Gregory Rentfrow, 59, at the Oakridge Drive intersection.

Mcafee is being treated for neck and back pain.

Rentfrow was not hurt, but has been cited for running a red light.

