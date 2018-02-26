Tifton teen arrested for Valentine's Day death

Prison officials say they are investigating the sixth apparent inmate suicide this year in Georgia prisons.More >>
A man is behind bars after calling 911 during a drug deal.More >>
Two people were involved in a crash Monday morning that left a vehicle in a ditch swollen with rainwater.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of Demetrius Graham.More >>
Last Thursday evening, February 22, 2018, the Early Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student who threatened to start shooting at the Early County High School.More >>
