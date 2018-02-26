Tifton teen arrested for Valentine's Day death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of Demetrius Graham, on Valentine's Day.

Deputies responded to Bell Avenue in Tifton, where they found Graham, 19, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Authorities investigated the case, and on Wednesday, February 21, they arrested Anthony Terrell Grover, 17, of Tifton.

Grover is charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder, and is being held at the Tift County Jail.

Anyone with information on this death is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6021.

