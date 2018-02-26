Damascus teen arrested for school threat - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Damascus teen arrested for school threat

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Ulises Saldana (Source: Early Co. Sheriff)
BLAKELY, GA (WALB) -

Last Thursday evening, February 22, 2018, the Early County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student who threatened to start shooting at the Early County High School. 

Sheriff’s Investigators immediately began an investigation and worked throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning, chasing down leads, and obtaining search warrants.

That led them to a suspect, and on Friday morning, they arrested Ulises Saldana, 19, at his home in Damascus, without incident.   

Saldana was charged with Terroristic Threats and was booked into the Early County Jail, where he remains jailed pending a bond hearing in Early County Superior Court. 

The Early County School superintendent was notified Thursday afternoon of the reported threat and the school system cooperated fully.

While the investigation corroborated the threats were communicated, the arrest and other action led the Sheriff’s Office and the school system to conclude that there was no immediate danger at any of the school campuses on Friday. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.  Additional charges may be filed in this case.

