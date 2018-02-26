Teen dies in Grady County wreck

A Grady County teen is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Georgia State Patrol officials said Shelby Lovely, 15, of Whigham, was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that collided with a semi truck Sunday afternoon on State Route 111.

It happened just before 5:30 south of Crump Street in Cairo.

Troopers say the driver of jeep crossed the center and collided with the semi.

The name of the driver hasn't been released.

The crash is under investigation.

