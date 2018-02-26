'Night for Hope' benefit gala to help fight against cancer

Live music, a silent auction, and food were all key features of the event. (Source: WALB)

Dr. David Mosely was the honoree at the 'Night for Hope'. (Source: WALB)

Horizons Community Solutions hosted a 'Night for Hope' gala honoring former Dougherty County School Superintendent and cancer survivor Dr. David Mosely.

The gala benefits the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia.

Saturday night marked the 5th annual event for the organization.

The evening included a formal dinner, auction items, and live music.

Dr. Mosely said events like this, help many cancer patients around the state.

"It gives people the opportunity to spend their money to help a worthy cause to those who have experienced cancer certainly have gone down a rough road and I know they appreciate it and certainly for me to be apart of it and to help, I'm more than honored to do that," said Dr. David Mosely.

All proceeds will help people with cancer here in South Georgia, pay for treatments, screenings, and transportation to appointments.

