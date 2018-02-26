Dance team puts on black history tribute

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard also spoke during the event. (Source: WALB)

Carla Robinson is the founder of Good Morning Praise and the program. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia praise dance team took a large group of people on a history journey Sunday night through dance.

Good Morning Praise held its 2nd annual Black History Praise Dance Tribute event to remember and celebrate African American history.

The event was held at Monroe High School where WALB News 10's Re-Essa Buckels was the mistress of ceremony.

Multiple dance and singing groups performed and poetry was read.

"This showcase is basically about getting Good Morning Praise out there for us to create a travel praise dance ministry where we travel around hopefully the world one day. To show what God can do through you through ministry," said Carla Robinson, founder of Good Morning Praise Dance.

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard was also a part of the event.

Now that the showcase is over, the organizer is hoping to expand the team after Sunday night's event.

