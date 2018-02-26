Dance team puts on black history tribute

Georgia State Patrol officials said a 15-year-old was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that collided with a semi truck Sunday afternoon on State Route 111.More >>
Horizons Community Solutions hosted a 'Night for Hope' gala honoring former Dougherty County School Superintendent and cancer survivor Dr. David Mosely. The gala benefits the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia.More >>
A South Georgia praise dance team took a large group of people on a history journey Sunday night through dance. Good Morning Praise held its 2nd annual Black History Praise Dance Tribute event to remember and celebrate African American history.More >>
Sunday night loved ones gathered to honor two young men who were in a tragic car crash one year ago in Albany. The crash left a teen killed and his brother seriously hurt.More >>
Law enforcement in Cook and Lowndes Counties said Sunday that a threat against two high schools that had been circulating on social media, isn't credible.More >>
