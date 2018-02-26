Dance team puts on black history tribute - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dance team puts on black history tribute

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Multiple dance teams participated during the program. (Source: WALB) Multiple dance teams participated during the program. (Source: WALB)
Carla Robinson is the founder of Good Morning Praise and the program. (Source: WALB) Carla Robinson is the founder of Good Morning Praise and the program. (Source: WALB)
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard also spoke during the event. (Source: WALB) Mayor Dorothy Hubbard also spoke during the event. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A South Georgia praise dance team took a large group of people on a history journey Sunday night through dance.

Good Morning Praise held its 2nd annual Black History Praise Dance Tribute event to remember and celebrate African American history. 

The event was held at Monroe High School where WALB News 10's Re-Essa Buckels was the mistress of ceremony. 

Multiple dance and singing groups performed and poetry was read.

"This showcase is basically about getting Good Morning Praise out there for us to create a travel praise dance ministry where we travel around hopefully the world one day. To show what God can do through you through ministry," said Carla Robinson, founder of Good Morning Praise Dance. 

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard was also a part of the event. 

Now that the showcase is over, the organizer is hoping to expand the team after Sunday night's event.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Teen dies in Grady County wreck

    Teen dies in Grady County wreck

    Monday, February 26 2018 2:15 AM EST2018-02-26 07:15:22 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Georgia State Patrol officials said a 15-year-old was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that collided with a semi truck Sunday afternoon on State Route 111.

    More >>

    Georgia State Patrol officials said a 15-year-old was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that collided with a semi truck Sunday afternoon on State Route 111.

    More >>

  • 'Night for Hope' benefit gala to help fight against cancer

    'Night for Hope' benefit gala to help fight against cancer

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-02-26 05:53:19 GMT
    Dr. David Mosely was the honoree at the 'Night for Hope'. (Source: WALB)Dr. David Mosely was the honoree at the 'Night for Hope'. (Source: WALB)
    Dr. David Mosely was the honoree at the 'Night for Hope'. (Source: WALB)Dr. David Mosely was the honoree at the 'Night for Hope'. (Source: WALB)

    Horizons Community Solutions hosted a 'Night for Hope' gala honoring former Dougherty County School Superintendent and cancer survivor Dr. David Mosely. The gala benefits the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia. 

    More >>

    Horizons Community Solutions hosted a 'Night for Hope' gala honoring former Dougherty County School Superintendent and cancer survivor Dr. David Mosely. The gala benefits the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Dance team puts on black history tribute

    Dance team puts on black history tribute

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-02-26 05:50:39 GMT
    Multiple dance teams participated during the program. (Source: WALB)Multiple dance teams participated during the program. (Source: WALB)
    Multiple dance teams participated during the program. (Source: WALB)Multiple dance teams participated during the program. (Source: WALB)

    A South Georgia praise dance team took a large group of people on a history journey Sunday night through dance. Good Morning Praise held its 2nd annual Black History Praise Dance Tribute event to remember and celebrate African American history. 

    More >>

    A South Georgia praise dance team took a large group of people on a history journey Sunday night through dance. Good Morning Praise held its 2nd annual Black History Praise Dance Tribute event to remember and celebrate African American history. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly