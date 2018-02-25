Emotions run high at candlelight vigil for 2017 crash victims

Balloons were ascended to the sky in honor of the victim killed and the other victim still injured. (Source: WALB)

Karon and Kyree Grier were involved in a car crash in this very spot in 2017. (Source: WALB)

Karon and Kyree Grier's two twin sisters and grandmother stand with candles during the vigil. (Source: WALB)

Sunday night, loved ones gathered to honor two young men who were in a tragic car crash one year ago in Albany.

The crash left a teen killed and his brother seriously hurt.

One year after the crash, their loved ones are still searching for answers and looking for hope.

It was an emotional night at the corner of Valencia Drive and Lincoln Avenue as many gathered to remember the sudden tragedy that happened on that very corner one year ago.

"It's been very difficult like you say it's been such a tragic to us and it has really torn this family up," said Kathy Stokes, the victims' grandmother.

There was a lot of hugging, tears falling, and people at a loss for words during the candlelight vigil.

Those who could speak spoke about the type of people the victims were.

"Well Karon was a loving person, he loved everybody and everybody loved Karon," said Stokes.

Karon Grier, 17, was the passenger in the car while his 19-year-old brother, Kyree, was driving.

In the early morning hours of February 26, 2017, the two were heading home when the car crashed into two trees.

Karon died instantly and Kyree suffered a severe brain injury.

He's in a nursing home today.

"He can't walk, he can't talk, the doctors had gave him up. They told us he was going to be on a ventilator for the rest of his life," said Stokes.

Since he is still alive, they celebrated his life and remembered his brother's life with candles and releasing balloons into the sky, knowing this was the start of healing.

"It will never be the same that Karon is not here with us, but at least we can start a healing process," said Stokes.

Now the family said they are looking to get Kyree out of a nursing facility and back home with the family.

They are currently trying to raise money to help provide a handicap accessible van for easy transportation.

