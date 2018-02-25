First responders on scene of 2 car crashes in Lee Co.

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said first responders went to the scene of two different car crashes near the intersection of Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Sunday night.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said they got the call for the first crash around 5:45 p.m.

Three people were hurt in that crash.

According to GSP, a car didn't stop at the stop sign at Old Stage Road and Highway 32. Troopers said that car crossed the highway and hit a car driving on Highway 32.

The second car flipped. Two people were hurt in the first car and one person was hurt in the second car.

One of those hurt was a woman who was taken to the hospital with a head injury. According to troopers, she was still in the hospital as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the first car was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to LCSO Chief Deputy Harris, the second crash near that intersection involved three cars.

LCSO is investigating the second crash.

We are working to find out more information and will continue to update this story when that information comes in.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.