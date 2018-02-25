Boys & Girls Club nears fundraising goals - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Boys & Girls Club nears fundraising goals

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Volunteers as shoppers to donate to the clubs (Source: WALB) Volunteers as shoppers to donate to the clubs (Source: WALB)
Ross Dress for Less hosted the fundraiser (Source: WALB) Ross Dress for Less hosted the fundraiser (Source: WALB)
Volunteer adds another donor's donation slip (Source: WALB) Volunteer adds another donor's donation slip (Source: WALB)
Marvin Laster, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany (Source: WALB) Marvin Laster, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is now closer to meeting its fundraising goals.

Over the weekend, Albany shoppers at Ross on Old Dawson Road had the opportunity to donate to the club.

Ross Dress for Less and National Service Organization Sigma Pi Phi wanted to make sure the organization reached its goal of nearly $1,500.

CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Georgia Marvin Laster said financial donations big and small can truly help the 3,200 people the club serves through membership and outreach.

"Our power hour initiative is really ensuring every young person that goes through the doors of the Boys & Girls Club is on the road to academic success. Prepared to graduate from high school, on time with a future," explained Laster.

Laster said the campaign ends on Wednesday, February 28.

