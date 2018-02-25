Boys and Girls Club nears fundraising goals

Marvin Laster, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany (Source: WALB)

Volunteers as shoppers to donate to the clubs (Source: WALB)

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany is now closer to meeting its fundraising goals.

Over the weekend, Albany shoppers at Ross on Old Dawson Road had the opportunity to donate to the club.

Ross Dress for Less and National Service Organization Sigma Pi Phi wanted to make sure the organization reached its goal of nearly fifteen hundred dollars.

CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany Georgia Marvin Laster said financial donations big and small can truly help the 32 hundred people the club serves through membership and outreach.

"Our power hour initiative is really ensuring every young person that goes through the doors of the boys and girls club is on the road to academic success. Prepared to graduate from high school, on time with a future," explained Laster.

Laster said the campaign ends on Wednesday, February 28th.

