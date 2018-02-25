Albany State University welcomes prospective students to open house

Prospective students and their families tour the campus (Source: WALB)

Albany State University hosted almost two thousand prospective students this weekend!

For their first open house in 2018, school leaders sought to showcase their campus, academic programs, and student life.

Students learned about the school's history and saw a showcase of the student organizations.

Director of New Student Success Programs, Doctor Maria Lumpkin said Open House is open to all students possibly interested in attending A-S-U.

"We can't beat the 66% increase that we had last year in first time, first-year students. But we hope that we will bring in about fifteen hundred new students for this upcoming academic school year," said Lumpkin.

Saturday's program also discussed the five colleges within ASU's academic programs and the dual-enrollment program.

