Police: 1 hurt in shooting at Lenox Dollar General

Police say a man was shot in the chest and has been transfered to a hospital. (Source: Viewer)

Lenox Police said Sunday that they responded to a shooting at the Dollar General on South Robinson Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they found that a man was shot in the chest.

We have no word on his condition at this time, but police said the man was taken to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in this case.

We will bring you the latest updates when they become available. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.