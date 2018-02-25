Albany Police respond to a 2-car crash in North Slappey Blvd. Sunday

Police say the Altima hit the Rodeo sending it airborne, causing it to flip over. (Source: WALB)

Traffic is back to normal after a crash that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on North Slappey Boulevard in front of Mac George Motorcars in Albany.

Police tell us a gray 2018 Nissan Altima pulled out in front of a green 1998 Isuzu Rodeo driving down North Slappey Boulevard.

Police say the Altima hit the Rodeo sending it airborne, causing it to flip over.

Police told us crews did have to extricate people from the Rodeo but everyone is okay.

