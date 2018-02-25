Albany Police respond to 2-car crash on North Slappey Sunday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Police respond to 2-car crash on North Slappey Sunday

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Police tell us a gray 2018 Nissan Altima pulled out in front of a green 1998 Isuzu Rodeo driving down North Slappey Boulevard. (Source: Mac George) Police tell us a gray 2018 Nissan Altima pulled out in front of a green 1998 Isuzu Rodeo driving down North Slappey Boulevard. (Source: Mac George)
Police say the Altima hit the Rodeo sending it airborne, causing it to flip over. (Source: WALB) Police say the Altima hit the Rodeo sending it airborne, causing it to flip over. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Traffic is back to normal after a crash that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on North Slappey Boulevard in front of Mac George Motorcars in Albany.

Police said a gray 2018 Nissan Altima pulled out in front of a green 1998 Isuzu Rodeo driving down North Slappey Boulevard.

Police say the Altima hit the Rodeo sending it airborne, causing it to flip over.

Police said crews did have to extricate people from the Rodeo but everyone is okay.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

