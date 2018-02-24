Moms danced to support Brittany Kerfoot Memorial project - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moms danced to support Brittany Kerfoot Memorial project

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Nearly 100 moms danced with their little ones to help support the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: WALB) Nearly 100 moms danced with their little ones to help support the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: WALB)
Brittany Kerfoot was a local teacher who died in a plane crash in 2016. (Source: WALB) Brittany Kerfoot was a local teacher who died in a plane crash in 2016. (Source: WALB)
The Brittany Kerfoot memorial in Chehaw Park will get new wheelchair swings and other new equipment from Saturday's fundraising dance. (Source: WALB) The Brittany Kerfoot memorial in Chehaw Park will get new wheelchair swings and other new equipment from Saturday's fundraising dance. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A handful of moms in Albany danced the night away Saturday, in honor of a local teacher who died in a plane crash in 2016.

Family and friends of Brittany Kerfoot wanted to remember her in a special way.

They hosted a dance to help bring upgrades to Kerfoot's memorial in Chehaw Park. 

Nearly a hundred moms dressed up with their little ones for a Superheros and Princesses dance. 

The event at Newman's Bar and Grill raised money for wheelchair swings, wheelchair mobility, and other new equipment at Chehaw Park.

Friends and family said Kerfoot loved children and the outdoors.

Now they want to keep her memory alive.

"I think it's a really big deal because it just kind of lays the foundation for what we're trying to do. We're trying to raise money for kids and I think this is a great opportunity for the moms to come and spend time with the children and that's just something that Brittany would love," said committee member, Ashley Castleberry. 

In addition to the upgrades at Chehaw Park, they are looking to bring upgrades to other parks in Albany.

They also hope to help needy children in the community with Saturday's proceeds.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Moms danced to support Brittany Kerfoot Memorial project

    Moms danced to support Brittany Kerfoot Memorial project

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:00 PM EST2018-02-25 21:00:34 GMT
    Nearly 100 moms danced with their little ones to help support the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: WALB)Nearly 100 moms danced with their little ones to help support the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: WALB)
    Nearly 100 moms danced with their little ones to help support the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: WALB)Nearly 100 moms danced with their little ones to help support the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: WALB)

    A handful of moms in Albany danced the night away in honor of a local teacher who died in a plane crash. Family and friends of Brittany Kerfoot who died in 2016, wanted to remember her in a special way. 

    More >>

    A handful of moms in Albany danced the night away in honor of a local teacher who died in a plane crash. Family and friends of Brittany Kerfoot who died in 2016, wanted to remember her in a special way. 

    More >>

  • Chehaw welcomes fruit bat pup

    Chehaw welcomes fruit bat pup

    Sunday, February 25 2018 3:27 PM EST2018-02-25 20:27:12 GMT
    A new straw-colored fruit bat pup was born January 21 at Chehaw. (Source: Chehaw's Facebook page)A new straw-colored fruit bat pup was born January 21 at Chehaw. (Source: Chehaw's Facebook page)
    (Source: Chehaw's Facebook page)(Source: Chehaw's Facebook page)

    A few guests may have seen something adorable during recent trips to Chehaw.

    More >>

    A few guests may have seen something adorable during recent trips to Chehaw.

    More >>

  • Leesburg Police Chief honored by motorcycle fundraiser ride

    Leesburg Police Chief honored by motorcycle fundraiser ride

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-02-25 03:07:32 GMT
    Motorcyclists start their more than 100 mile ride across South Georgia (Source: WALB)Motorcyclists start their more than 100 mile ride across South Georgia (Source: WALB)
    Motorcyclists start their more than 100 mile ride across South Georgia (Source: WALB)Motorcyclists start their more than 100 mile ride across South Georgia (Source: WALB)

    A South Georgia community is helping one of its leaders fight the battle of a lifetime. Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore is fighting cancer.

    More >>

    A South Georgia community is helping one of its leaders fight the battle of a lifetime. Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore is fighting cancer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly