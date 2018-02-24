Moms danced to support Brittany Kerfoot Memorial project

The Brittany Kerfoot memorial in Chehaw Park will get new wheelchair swings and other new equipment from Saturday's fundraising dance. (Source: WALB)

A handful of moms in Albany danced the night away Saturday, in honor of a local teacher who died in a plane crash in 2016.

Family and friends of Brittany Kerfoot wanted to remember her in a special way.

They hosted a dance to help bring upgrades to Kerfoot's memorial in Chehaw Park.

Nearly a hundred moms dressed up with their little ones for a Superheros and Princesses dance.

The event at Newman's Bar and Grill raised money for wheelchair swings, wheelchair mobility, and other new equipment at Chehaw Park.

Friends and family said Kerfoot loved children and the outdoors.

Now they want to keep her memory alive.

"I think it's a really big deal because it just kind of lays the foundation for what we're trying to do. We're trying to raise money for kids and I think this is a great opportunity for the moms to come and spend time with the children and that's just something that Brittany would love," said committee member, Ashley Castleberry.

In addition to the upgrades at Chehaw Park, they are looking to bring upgrades to other parks in Albany.

They also hope to help needy children in the community with Saturday's proceeds.

