ATC Sophomore night soiled by SGTC sweep

By John Barron, Reporter
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia Tech swept Albany Tech in a basketball doubleheader on the Titans' sophomore night.

First the Lady Jets toppled the Lady Titans 63-48.

The men followed with a nail biting 68-64 victory to complete the souring of sophomore night. 

Each school will rap the regular season with a double header Wednesday night before taking on the GCAA conference tournament.

