ATC Sophomore night soiled by SGTC sweep

South Georgia Tech swept Albany Tech in a basketball doubleheader on the Titans' sophomore night.
First the Lady Jets toppled the Lady Titans 63-48.
The men followed with a nail biting 68-64 victory to complete the souring of sophomore night.
Each school will rap the regular season with a double header Wednesday night before taking on the GCAA conference tournament.
