Albany commissioner's town hall draws largest crowd ever

A South Georgia community is helping one of its leaders fight the battle of a lifetime. Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore is fighting cancer.More >>
A South Georgia community is helping one of its leaders fight the battle of a lifetime. Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore is fighting cancer.More >>
More than 100 Dougherty County residents got their groove on to support heart health today! Phoebe hosted a free Zumba dance workshop at Albany State University.More >>
More than 100 Dougherty County residents got their groove on to support heart health today! Phoebe hosted a free Zumba dance workshop at Albany State University.More >>
More than 100 people in Albany showed up to learn how they can get help for necessary home repairs.More >>
More than 100 people in Albany showed up to learn how they can get help for necessary home repairs.More >>
NASCAR is at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and two Georgia drivers will be fighting for the checkered flag.More >>
NASCAR is at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and two Georgia drivers will be fighting for the checkered flag.More >>
The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating after getting complaints about an internet-based message circulating on several social media.More >>
The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating after getting complaints about an internet-based message circulating on several social media.More >>