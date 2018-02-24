Albany commissioner's town hall draws largest crowd ever

Residents listen on how they can help their home (Source: WALB)

More than 100 people in Albany showed up to learn how they can get help for necessary home repairs.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard hosted his biggest town hall ever at the Thornton Boys and Girls Club Saturday.

The city's community economic development director talked about federal and state government grants people may not know they qualify for.

That includes money for moderate- and low-income residents to pay for home repairs and community services.

Aretha Hill said she'll use what she learned to get her roof and air conditioning repaired.

"Ah well, I'm able to act on it now. I'm able to call the correct people to get what I need done. And it will cut down on a lot of frustration," explained Hill.

Commissioner Howard said he has hosted monthly town hall meetings for more than 20 years and said he was ecstatic to see the high turnout.

