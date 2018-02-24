Free zumba class promotes heart health

Teacher leads the class of more than a hundred people (Source: WALB)

More than 100 Dougherty County residents got their groove on to support heart health Saturday!

Phoebe hosted a free Zumba dance workshop at Albany State University.

The annual event brings an end to heart health month, inspiring people to stay fit and active throughout the year.

According to the American Heart Association, adults need at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity at least 5 days per week.

Participant Cheryl Hill said she loves zumba and jumps at any opportunity to dance to a variety of rhythms.

"As like a lot of people, I don't like exercise that feels like exercise. I like having fun and I love, I absolutely love music," explained Hill. "So when I learned about Zumba, it was just the perfect opportunity to combine the two. I get my exercise and I get my fun all at the same time. And I'm keeping my heart healthy."

Phoebe health leaders also offered yoga and line dancing.

