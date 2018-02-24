Leesburg Police Chief honored by motorcycle fundraiser ride

Supporters donated at least $20 to participate helping alleviate the cost of Moore's hospital bills (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia community is helping one of its leaders fight the battle of a lifetime.

Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore is fighting cancer, and people in the city he serves have stepped up to make that battle a little easier.

In a motorcycle ride Saturday, many riders gave more than the $20 minimum donation to help alleviate the weight of Moore's hospital bills.

With the muffle of the engines, motorcyclists hit the road to conquer more than a hundred miles.

"Today is exciting for us. I didn't know nothing about it till Monday," said Charles Moore, Leesburg Police Chief.

Chief Moore said he happened to stumble upon a flyer outside a local business.

That's how he learned about the fundraiser that's helping support him -- and alleviate some hospital bills.

He's battling his third bout of cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer in October of 2017.

"It really means a lot for the citizens coming out and doing stuff for us during this time," said Moore.

The mastermind behind the plan, Brock Stewart, is a more than 10-year Leesburg resident who felt the need to honor someone he sees directly impact his community.

"He's just a wonderful guy," said Stewart.

Stewart explained that when his son was in pre-kindergarten, drivers would fly through his neighborhood.

So, he asked Moore to look out for his family's safety.

"He said he couldn't run the radar in the neighborhood, but I'll come out here every morning and just see if my presence will make people slow down," explained Stewart. "I would see him come through for years. My son is 11 years old now."

But, Moore is too humble to accept the credit.

"You know I get out and patrol with the rest of the guys; we're a small department. So it takes all of us to do everything together to working together," said Moore.

He said he is appreciative of how the community he serves is now serving him.

"It makes me feel good knowing how many people feel about you," explained Moore. "And it's just keep my faith in God and keep dealing with it."

Organizer Brock Stewart said they raised more than $500 that will directly go to Moore's hospital bills.

Stewart said Krispy Kreme and Buffalo Rock also made donations.

