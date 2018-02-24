UPDATE: Investigators find threat against Cook Co. school is not - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Investigators find threat against Cook Co. school is not credible

Law enforcement in Cook and Lowndes Counties said Sunday that a threat against two high schools that had been circulating on social media, isn't credible. (Source: WALB)
COOK CO., GA (WALB) -

Law enforcement in Cook and Lowndes Counties said Sunday that a threat against two high schools that had been circulating on social media isn't credible.

Cook County Sheriff Doug Hanks said investigators looked into the threat against Cook and Lowndes County High Schools.

Sheriff Hanks said they found where the message came from.

According to investigators, the person who created the message had no ties to Cook County or the state of Georgia.

Investigators gave the information they found about the threat to the FBI.

Despite that, law enforcement will have an extra presence at all Cook County schools this week.

    •   
