Cook Co. Sheriff's office investigates internet-based threat

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating after getting complaints about an internet-based message circulating on several social media.

According to CCSO, the message talks about a possible incident next week at Cook High School and Lowndes County High School.

In a statement, Cook County Sheriff Doug Hanks said CCSO is actively investigating the threat with Cook High School administrators, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI.

"We take any and all threats against our students, teachers, and school system very seriously and will use every means available to us to find the person or persons responsible," Sheriff Hanks said. "Our office has been in constant contact with the school system since the first message was received and I have offered and will provide them to every law enforcement tool available so that our schools are secure and our students and teachers feel safe when they return on Monday."

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said it appreciates the people who contacted administrators and law enforcement about the threats. CCSO wants anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.

