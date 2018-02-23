Quarterfinals: GISA basketball state tournament

The Georgia Independent School Association basketball quarterfinals tipped off Friday night. Half of the games took place at Georgia Southwestern State University, and the others at John Milledge Academy.

Here are the final scores from South Georgia participants:

Friday

Girls AAA

FINAL: Holy Spirit Prep 52, Southland 43

Girls AA

FINAL: Crisp 42, Oak Mountain 39

FINAL: Westwood 73, St. George's 15

FINAL: Brentwood 53, Terrell 42

Saturday

Boys AAA

JMA: Holy Spirit Prep vs. Southland 4:00

GSW: Trinity Christian vs. Deerfield-Windsor 5:30

Boys AA

GSW: Furtah Prep vs. Southwest Georgia 2:30

GSW: Flint River vs. Crisp 7:00

