Quarterfinals: GISA basketball state tournament

Quarterfinals: GISA basketball state tournament

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Crisp Academy celebrating a win (Source: WALB) Crisp Academy celebrating a win (Source: WALB)
The Georgia Independent School Association basketball quarterfinals tipped off Friday night. Half of the games took place at Georgia Southwestern State University, and the others at John Milledge Academy.

Here are the final scores from South Georgia participants:

Friday

Girls AAA

  • FINAL: Holy Spirit Prep 52, Southland 43

Girls AA

  • FINAL: Crisp 42, Oak Mountain 39
  • FINAL: Westwood 73, St. George's 15
  • FINAL: Brentwood 53, Terrell 42

Saturday

Boys AAA

  • JMA: Holy Spirit Prep vs. Southland 4:00
  • GSW: Trinity Christian vs. Deerfield-Windsor 5:30

Boys AA

  • GSW: Furtah Prep vs. Southwest Georgia 2:30
  • GSW: Flint River vs. Crisp 7:00

