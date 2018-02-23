Atlanta Motor Speedway debates repaving track

Chase Elliott has made his opinion on the potential track repave well known in the NASCAR community. (Source: WALB)

Drivers and track officials are hoping for dry weather Sunday so the race won't be delayed. (Source: WALB)

Michael McDowell heads out on the track for the weekend's first practice session. (Source: WALB)

NASCAR is at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, but with rain in the forecast, it is stirring up a debate between the track and the drivers.

Atlanta's racing surface is over 20 years old and track officials think it is due for a repave.

Every time it rains, the track takes longer to dry because of the porous surface.

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell explained why Atlanta Motor Speedway has trouble spots on the track.

"Pressure under the racetrack and where the water comes out, that's the weeper. If you get heavy rain and the track is dry, you might still have four or five spots that have, just these little patches that continue to produce water and you just can't dry them out," said McDowell.

However, most drivers are willing to wait for the track to dry.

"I think as long as it can stay how it is, the better for all of us. Long story short, if the concern is weepers I will happily sit for another half hour or so until they dry up," explained NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott

Drivers like the old surface because it makes the cars harder to handle and shows off their driving skill.

“You are slipping and sliding, tires wearing out. Nobody wants to see Atlanta get repaved. At the same point, you can’t be here two or three days waiting on weepers, so there is a balance to it. Eventually, they are going to repave it,” said McDowell.

Track officials will decide if they will resurface the track or not after this weekend's races.

