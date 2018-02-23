ASU conference addresses issues facing music in higher education

Organizers said this year's theme is about addressing issues facing music in higher education. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of musicians and scholars descended on Albany State University's campus for the 39th Annual College Music Society 2018 Southern Regional Conference.

It is a three-day event where college professors, professional musicians and students gave presentations and performances from across the spectrum of music.

The conference kicked off Thursday and will run through Saturday.

