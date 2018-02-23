Upgrade at Phoebe lab will help patients with irregular heartbeat

Upgrades at Phoebe could help people who suffer from an irregular heartbeat. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently upgraded a device that will give patients with an irregular heartbeat more surgical options.

Phoebe's electrophysiology lab recently underwent a $1.3 million upgrade.

The lab is used to help doctors understand the nature of abnormal heart rhythms.

The upgrades include a sophisticated mapping system and an enhanced imaging system to do more complex procedures.

Before the upgrades, some patients would travel to larger cities to get certain operations.

"We have multiple options similar to what any big center or big institution will be able to offer," said Phoebe Electrophysiologist Dr. Edward Koomson.

Doctors said that irregular heartbeats are more common in residents who are 70 and older.

