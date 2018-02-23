4 Rams in double figures, ASU wins regular season finale - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Michael Moore leading the huddle (Source: WALB) Michael Moore leading the huddle (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany State men's basketball team (7-20, 7-12 SIAC) closed the season winning six of its last nine, including Friday night's 69-60 victory over Tuskegee (7-21, 5-14 SIAC).

The Golden Rams held a 16-point lead at the intermission, and while the Golden Tigers stayed within punching distance, ASU closed out for the conference victory.

Four players scored in double-figures including Jared Harrington who had a team-high 15 points.

Next up for the Rams is the SIAC tournament in Birmingham, Alabama which tips Monday.

Albany State clinched the 6-seed in the East and will play the Kentucky State which clinched the 3-seed in the West on Tuesday night.

