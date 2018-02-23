Best Friends Humane Society Spay-ghetti Dinner just days away

The Worth County's Best Friends Humane Society's biggest fundraiser of the year is just around the corner and tickets are selling out fast.

The annual Spay-ghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m and will be held in conjunction with World Spay Day.

Funds and proceeds go toward operating costs to help spay and neuter each and every pet in the shelter before they go to their forever homes.

Guests can enjoy a plate of spaghetti or opt to make it takeout, all while raising funds for the local animals at the Best Friends Humane Society.

"Nurturing is a critical component to what we do because a lot of what we have here. Eighty-five percent of our animals are strays and those are from litters that were unwanted or people don't have their pets spayed or neutered," said Best Friends Humane Society Director Jody Yarbrough.



The event will be held at Isabella Station. Adults tickets can be purchased for $8 and Children or senior tickets are $6. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Best Friends Humane Society.

