1 killed after train hits truck in Eldorado

One person is dead after a train hit a truck in Eldorado Friday afternoon.

According to Tift County Coroner Josh Hendrix, Derrick Pettiford was pronounced dead at the scene after a train crashed into the Chevrolet truck he was driving.

Hendrix said Pettiford was crossing the railroad tracks from a driveway that is on private property when it happened around 2 p.m.

According to Tift County Fire, Georgia State Patrol and Norfolk Southern Railway are investigating the incident.

