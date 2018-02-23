1 killed after train hits truck in Eldorado - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

1 killed after train hits truck in Eldorado

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
ELDORADO, GA (WALB) -

One person is dead after a train hit a truck in Eldorado Friday afternoon.

According to Tift County Coroner Josh Hendrix, Derrick Pettiford was pronounced dead at the scene after a train crashed into the Chevrolet truck he was driving. 

Hendrix said Pettiford was crossing the railroad tracks from a driveway that is on private property when it happened around 2 p.m.

According to Tift County Fire, Georgia State Patrol and Norfolk Southern Railway are investigating the incident.

