'Night of Hope' to benefit fight against cancer in South Georgia

An Albany organization is gearing up to celebrate a 'Night for Hope' that will benefit the fight against cancer in Southwest Georgia this weekend.

Horizons Community Solutions is hosting a fundraising gala benefiting the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia.

Saturday will mark the fifth annual event for the organization.

The celebration will honor cancer survivor and former Dougherty County Superintendent Dr. David Mosely.

One volunteer said that helping with this year's event is close to her heart.

"We want everybody to come out and share not only in the sad times but the good times. We are going to celebrate life and this is a good occasion to celebrate," said volunteer Lidia Olds.

The evening will include a formal dinner, an abundance of auction items and live music.

The event is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany.

All proceeds from the event will go to help local cancer patients with treatments, screenings and transportation to appointments.

