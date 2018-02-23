Pollen makes early appearance in Southwest GA

Spring pollens have made an early appearance this year in Southwest Georgia.

For people suffering from seasonal allergies, there are a few things you can do to get a little relief.

The yellow pollen dusting cars right now isn't actually causing allergy symptoms, according to an Albany physician.

Early blooming grasses and trees are proving problematic.

Taking a daily, over-the-counter antihistamine is helpful, and officials suggest starting early.

"I actually usually recommend to start a week or two in advance, starting to take your antihistamines," said Phoebe Internal Medicine Physician Meredith Koomson. "So that you don't get into that super miserable feeling where you feel like you are running through mud, you can't breathe and you are just chasing the Kleenex."

Doctor Koomson said nasal steroid sprays can also ease allergy symptoms.

You can get those over the counter as well.

