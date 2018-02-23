Lady Rams return to comfort zone in prep for SIAC tourney

The Lady Rams enjoy practicing on their former home court (Source: WALB)

The Albany State Women's basketball team is three seasons removed from its last SIAC championship, and they've taken it back to their old stomping grounds in pursuit of ending the drought.

The bleachers lathered blue--the bold gold ASU letters streaking across.

HPER gymnasium is the motherland of Albany State athletics, and it still feels like home to the Lady Rams who now play on the West campus in rams Arena.

ASU is riding a 6-game winning streak into the conference tournament, partly because they've re-entered their comfort zone.

"Being over here, this is where we belong," said senior guard Kayla Green.

Green and Elesha Foster are the senior leaders of this jovial locker room.

As a freshman, Green was a member of the 2015 championship team. The Crisp County native knows first-hand the benefit of staying loose entering tournament play.

"If you don't have fun then it's kind of pointless because you're putting pressure on yourself," said green the day after ASU defeated Miles College 71-60 to finish the regular season.

Foster who hails from Cook County transferred in her sophomore year. For her and the rest of the Rams—the promised land is uncharted territory.

"It pushes me so much, because I really want one," admitted Foster who scored 20 in the season finale on the road.

Guided by head coach Robert Skinner, who has 3 conference titles under his belt, the entire unit is hungry to cut down the nets in Birmingham on March 3rd.

But the two leading scorers know its as much about the journey as it is the destination.

"It's been pretty fun because we've been wining," said Foster.

It's even more enjoyable when the people you're winning with are playing for each other.

"I love all of them, like they're my sisters. And it's going to be really sad when it's over," Cook continued.

ASU finished the season (12-5) in the conference.

That's good enough for second place in the SIAC East.

The SIAC tournament tips off Monday in Birmingham.

