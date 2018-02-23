Police: Gang violence in Albany is on the rise

Sgt. Rico Potts from the Albany Police Gang Unit gave some staggering numbers about this issue in the city. (Source: WALB)

Sgt. Rico Potts says recent car break-ins could be attribute to some gang members. (Source: Hilton Inn and Gardens surveillance video)

Gang violence in Albany was the leading topic of discussion at a meeting on Friday with the Exchange Club of Albany.

On Friday, the sergeant of the Albany Police Gang Unit, Rico Potts, provided a lot of information on gang violence in the community. He said right now, over 500 people have been identified as gang members in the city and they are doing everything they can to combat this.

Potts said that out of the 22 deaths in Albany last year, eight of them were gang-related. He also said a number of recent car break-ins in the city could be attributed to gang members.

The Albany Police Gang Unit says if you are a victim of gang violence, you should report it immediately.

"What we need to do is, just like any other crime, if you see it or believe it's an issue, call someone, definitely call someone. So we can try to get ahead of it and not wait until it's a rooted problem before we start to address it," said Potts.

During the presentation, Potts also said a high number of gang members are being developed in middle schools.

However, the key takeaway from the meeting was to inform the community about the issue and to tell people what law enforcement is doing to combat this.

