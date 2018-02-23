Parks in Albany to get upgrades thanks to memorial project honoring teacher

Natasha Golden is the coordinator for the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: WALB)

Brittany Kerfoot was a local teacher in Dougherty County who was killed in a plane crash in 2016. (Source: Family of Kerfoot)

Chehaw Park is one of the parks getting a face lift because of the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Project. (Source: Family of Brittany).

Several parks in Albany will be getting a facelift, thanks to a memorial project set up to remember a local teacher who died in a plane crash.

Brittany Kerfoot died in 2016.

Brittany's sister, Natasha Golden, started the memorial project to keep her sister's memory alive. Brittany's friends and family decided to start the memorial project to honor her love for students and outdoors.

The 'Superheroes and Princesses Dance with Mom' is a dance benefit where proceeds will go to the Brittany Kerfoot Memorial Fund to help upgrade the memorial at Chehaw Park.

"The money that is raised for the foundation stays locally. Brittany was a teacher at Baconton, Lake Park Elementary and also she taught Lee County Elementary. So the money that we raise, we want it to help the people of this community," said Golden.

Along with the upgrades at Chehaw Park, they hope to bring upgrades to other parks in Albany.

The dance will be held at Newman's Bar & Grill on Meredyth Drive in Albany on Saturday.

You can purchase tickets, which are $18, for the event on Eventbrite.

