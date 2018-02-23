Albany good Samaritan helps those injured in North Slappey accident

A good Samaritan didn't hesitate to jump in and help after an accident on North Slappey Boulevard. (Source: WALB)

A good Samaritan quickly jumped into action to help victims involved in a 3 car crash Friday evening in Albany. Police say two people were injured.

Sharease Hughes didn't hesitate to run to the side of several victims who were involved in a bad wreck in the 2300 block of North Slappey Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

Hughes, who is a medical assistant and emergency room technician at Phoebe, was headed to a store in Albany Plaza when she saw the crash. She said she keeps a spare medical bag in her car so she had gloves handy to provide first aid.

At the time, she said there was only an Albany police officer on the scene so she rushed over to help.

"Right away we just did what we had to do. He asked me did I know anything, where they were hurt. I just gave a brief history of what was told to me by the victims and we just kind of assisted to try to help to get them on the stretcher, try to get them to safety. And just try to make sure that they were okay and don't panic," explained Hughes.

WALB is working to find out the details of the crash on North Slappey Boulevard and the extent of the injuries of all the victims involved. We will update this story as information comes in.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.