Lowndes Co. remembers fallen deputy

This weekend will mark one year since a South Georgia deputy lost his life in the line of duty.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Butler's colleagues and family members honored and remembered his life Friday morning just outside the sheriff's office.

Tears fell down Sheriff Ashley Paulk's face as he delivered a speech recalling the day he lost his deputy.

Butler was killed in a car accident while responding to a call.

"We got to know him real well, spent many days with him out on the roads with him and the calls together. He trusted us and I trusted him, he was someone I trusted to have my back at any time," said Deputy Robert Weston.

Butler's name was added to the Georgia Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

It holds the names of more than 700 officers who died in the line of duty.

The oldest name dates back to 1794.

