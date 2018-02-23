Lee Co. Primary School students raise $20K from three countries

Students raised money from 50 states, the United Kingdom and Canada (Source: WALB)

Crews will begin work on the new track soon (Source: WALB)

Lee County Primary School students raised money from every state and two other countries (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia primary school raised nearly $20,000, and they raised it in less than two weeks.

The Lee County Primary School recently held a fundraising campaign to raise money for a new track at the school.

Administration challenged the students to get donations from all fifty states and even outside the country, and students met that challenge.

Besides getting money from every state, the school also received donations from Canada and the United Kingdom, they even exceeded their goal of $12,000.

Assistant Principal Jaimie Murdack was happy the students reached out to family and friends for donations

"Our children reached out to family members and friends who live all over the united states and around the world so we were excited to do that," said Murdack.

Murdack said crews will begin work on the track as soon as possible.

School administration hopes to have another fundraiser like this one next school year.

