Lee County students participate in Biodiversity Day at Chehaw Park

Students learned about all different types of animals (Source: WALB)

Students from one South Georgia middle school enjoyed the above-average temperatures by learning about different animals at Chehaw Park Friday.

During the Biodiversity Day, Lee County Middle School West students did research for a competition.

"You're doing research on an animal then your animal, if it's chosen by Chehaw, will go to the finals and then you'll be able to come here to Chehaw and create that exhibit," said Lee County High School West student Baylee.

The winning group will be able to come out in May to renovate the exhibit they helped design.

