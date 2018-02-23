Thomasville city school leaders discuss press box renovations

The Veterans Memorial Stadium at Thomasville High School is expected to get an upgrade soon.

Right now, city school board leaders are working to figure out exactly how much phase two of the project is going to cost.

Nearly $1.6 million dollars in SPLOST funds were set aside to renovate the Veterans Memorial Stadium at Thomasville High School.

The first phase is already complete, that was the turf field.

The second phase will renovate the press box and add a community friendly entrance when you come into the stadium.

A lot of ideas for phase two have been bouncing around but the main decision is whether the press box will be one story or two stories.

The plans are to have a fenced platform up top for camera crews to take video during games and events.

There are drawings for a new ticket booth and entrance plaza.

Officials are working to figure out how to include a window to sell Thomasville High athletic gear and paraphernalia.

The group hopes to have the press box project out for bid in 60 days.

City school leaders said the renovations are much needed.

"We want to make sure that our athletes and fans have the best athletic experience that they can have, making sure we are providing excellent athletic facilities bar none in the region," said Superintendent Dr. Laine Reichert.

School board leaders are meeting on Tuesday to set important dates for the project and further discuss ideas.

