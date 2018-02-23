7th grade student charged after threat made to Colquitt Co. school

A seventh-grade student was taken into custody and charged after deputies said he wrote a threatening message. (Source: WALB)

Extra security was on campus today at Willie J. Williams middle school in Colquitt County after a written threat prompted an investigation and eventually the arrest of a student. (Source: WALB)

Extra security was on campus Friday at Willie J. Williams Middle School in Colquitt County after a written threat prompted an investigation and eventually the arrest of a student.

This happened Thursday during school hours.

A 7th-grade student was taken into custody and charged after deputies said he wrote a threatening message.

Deputies said they found a note in a book written by a student. That is where the threat sourced from. They said they take every threat seriously, with 8th resource officers they are able to investigate them fully.

Just a little over a week after 17 students were killed in a horrendous mass shooting at a South Florida high school, many people across the US are worried about safety in the schools.

Thursday, according to school officials a threatening note was found in a book referencing "shooting up a school".

Superintendent Doug Howell said the incident was investigated by school administration and the Colquitt County Sheriff's Department. There is a full-time Deputy (SRO) on campus at Williams Middle School.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our students and staff and the security of our campuses," said David Kent, SRO for CCSO.

Several students were questioned about the writing and the 7th grader was identified as the student who had written the statement. Authorities said that the student confessed to the writing in the book.

Howell released a statement in part saying: "There were no weapons involved or found at the school. The student was arrested by the authorities, charges were pressed."

School resource officers in Colquitt County said they took this threat seriously just as they do every other threat at one of their schools.

"We didn't do anything differently, every threat that comes in no matter how small it comes in no matter how big or small it may seem we do our due diligence. Each time we take it very very seriously," said Kent.

The student is not at school, he has been suspended for 10 days and is also facing charges.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.