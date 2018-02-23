Thomasville police offer tips for businesses after spike in burglaries

Since the first of the year, there have been 19 business burglaries within the city limits. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville business owners are on high alert after a string of overnight break-ins.

Most of the time, the suspects enter the store by smashing a window with a brick.

Thomasville police are asking business owners to make sure they have camera systems in place, motion lighting and investing in an alarm system.

"Do not leave cash inside that cash register because that has been the target of these individuals during these burglaries in the city of Thomasville," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

"You as a business owner, no one knows that business better than you. You go around that business and find the likely places someone could get in the building and you shore those defenses up," said American Pawn Shop Owner David Hufstetler.

Hufstetler also suggests talking to your employees to make sure they are always being observant. He said in the past his business specifically has been cased well before a break in is actually committed.

