IRS issues warning about tax scam

The IRS wants you to be aware of a new tax filing scam.

Officials with the Internal Revenue Service said criminals posing as debt collection officials will try and contact you to say your tax refund was deposited wrong. Then tell you to forward the money to their collection agency.

The IRS said they do have directions for you to pay for a legitimate refund issue, below are the directions given by the IRS:

If the erroneous refund was a direct deposit:

Contact the Automated Clearing House (ACH) department of the bank/financial institution where the direct deposit was received and have them return the refund to the IRS.

Call the IRS toll-free at 800-829-1040 (individual) or 800-829-4933 (business) to explain why the direct deposit is being returned.

If the erroneous refund was a paper check and hasn't been cashed:

Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check.

Submit the check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. The location is based on the city (possibly abbreviated) on the bottom text line in front of the words TAX REFUND on your refund check.

Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check.

Include a note stating, "Return of erroneous refund check because (and give a brief explanation of the reason for returning the refund check)."

If the erroneous refund was a paper check and you have cashed it:

Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.

If you no longer have access to a copy of the check, call the IRS toll-free at 800-829-1040 (individual) or 800-829-4933 (business) (see telephone and local assistance for hours of operation) and explain to the IRS assistor that you need information to repay a cashed refund check.

Write on the check/money order: Payment of Erroneous Refund, the tax period for which the refund was issued, and your taxpayer identification number (social security number, employer identification number, or individual taxpayer identification number).

Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the refund.

Repaying an erroneous refund in this manner may result in interest due the IRS.

For more information on this scam warning, visit the IRS website.

